BREAKING: Police arrest ‘mastermind’ of Abuja foiled bank robbery

The FCT Police Command has said it has arrested one Ernest Ewim, the alleged mastermind of the foiled bank robbery that occurred in Mpape area of Abuja on December 28, 2019.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, confirmed this development in a statement where he stated that the 29-year-old was arrested at his hideout in Katampe1 on Wednesday evening.

“With this arrest, the total number of suspects arrested in connection with the foiled robbery attempt are now five (5): Ernest Ewim ‘m’ 29 years, Larry Ehizo ‘m’ 30 years, Princewill Obinna ‘m’ 24 years, Timothy Joe ‘m’ 21 years, and Elijah David ‘m’ 19 years,” the statement read in part.

