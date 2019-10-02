BREAKING: Plateau governorship election petition tribunal gives verdict

ADVERTISEMENT
FILE PHOTO: Governor Simon Bako Lalong taking his oath of office at the Rwang Pam Township stadium, Jos, Plateau state on May 29, 2019.
The Plateau State governorship election petition tribunal has upheld Governor Simon Lalong’s election.
The governor’s election for second term was challenged at the tribunal.
Details shortly…
