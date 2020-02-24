BREAKING: PDP seeks review of 2019 presidential poll verdict, four others

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has resolved to seek a review of the 2019 presidential election judgement at the Supreme Court.

Addressing a press conference on Monday in Abuja, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the party has also concluded arrangement to return to the Apex Court to seek a review of the Osun, Katsina, Kano and Kaduna states governorship election judgements.

Daily Trust reports that the Supreme Court on Onctober 30, 2019 had upheld the September 11 judgement of the Justice Mohammed Garba-led Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal which affirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory at the polls.

The seven-man panel of the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Mohammed said the panel agreed that there is no merit in the appeal filed by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The CJN added that the panel has been reviewing the case for the past two weeks.

Atiku and his party were challenging the September 11 judgement of the Justice Mohammed Garba-led Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal which affirmed President Buhari’s victory at the polls.

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal had in a unanimously decision ruled that Atiku and PDP failed to prove allegations of irregularities against President Buhari and his party over the February 23 elections.

The five-member panel of the tribunal held that Atiku and PDP failed to prove, beyond reasonable doubt, allegations of corruption and non-compliance with the Electoral Act against Buhari and the APC.

Atiku and PDP had alleged that security agencies and agents of the APC committed acts of violence, vote-buying, manipulation of ballot papers, stuffing of ballot boxes, massive thumb-print of ballot papers, deflation and inflation of votes, among others in states such as Borno, Yobe, Niger, Katsina, Bauchi, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Gombe and Kebbi.

