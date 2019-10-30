BREAKING: PDP reacts to Supreme Court judgement on Atiku/Buhari’s case

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has reacted to the ruling of the Supreme Court on the appeal of its Presidential candidate at the 2019 Presidential election, Atiku Abubakar.

He said the verdict of the court had come but that the final judgement comes from God.

The Supreme Court had upheld the September 11 judgment of the Justice Mohammed Garba-led Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal which affirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory at the polls.

But Secondus, in a statement on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Ike Abonyi, however, insisted that the PDP presidential candidate for the February 23, 2019 poll, Atiku Abubakar won the election.

He said that the commitment of Nigerians to democracy and its tenets “despite inhibiting factors” was worthy of emulation and highly commendable.

“The nation’s apex court has ruled but the final judgement comes from God almighty.

“We thank you for your support for PDP, for your commitment to democracy. Nigerians know that you voted PDP. Even APC knows that you rejected them on February 23, 2019.

“The international community knows you voted for PDP. If Supreme Court of seven justices says otherwise, leave it to God the ultimate Judge,” he said.

Secondus commended the media for their commitment to democracy and good governance in Nigeria but urged them not to relent in holding the government accountable to the people.

He also urged the people to remain resolute in their prayers to God for a better Nigeria.

