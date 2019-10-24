BREAKING: Pandemonium in Apapa as taskforce kills truck driver

ADVERTISEMENT

Truck drivers have taken to the streets in Apapa, protesting the killing of one of their own by a suspected member of the Presidential Taskforce.

Two other yet to be identified persons also sustained severe wounds in the fracas which occurred at Lylipond gate, Ijora.

Vehicles, including two police vans, were also destroyed during the crisis as truck drivers and members of the presidential task force team engaged in a fight.

As at the time of filing this report, the Lilypond terminal gate as well as two police Hilux vans were still on fire.

The cause of the face off is not yet known.

It was gathered that the young driver, who was in his early twenties, allegedly died inside the terminal.

Eyewitnesses confirmed to our correspondent that the rift between both parties started on Wednesday over alleged bribery.

The entry gate of the truck transit park is currently on fire even as military operatives were sighted shooting sporadically in the air.

Details Later.

