BREAKING: Oyo-Ita in villa, meets Abba Kyari

Embattled Head of Service of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, is currently meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari at the State House, Abuja, Daily Trust online reports.

Oyo-Ita, who reportedly tendered her retirement letter on Monday, arrived the Villa around 9:45am and went straight to the office of the Chief of Staff.

She was absent at the Presidential retreat for ministers designate held between Monday and Tuesday, even when she was one of the resource persons.

Oyo-Ita is being probed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged N3bn contract scam.

The meeting is still on as at the time this story was filed.

