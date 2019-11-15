Breaking: Oyo govt confirms attack on Gov Makinde in Lokoja

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oyo State government on Friday confirmed that the Oyo State governor, and the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party’s in Kogi state Campaign Council, Engr. Seyi Makinde’s was attacked at the hotel where he was lodged by security men who appeared in policemen uniforms in Lokoja, Kogi State, on Friday.

He is in Kogi in his capacity as the Chairman of that Council.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the governor, Taiwo Adisa revealed that the eyewitnesses confirmed that the hooded security operatives arrived the Suitorial Hotels, Lokoja, along Stadium Road, where the Governor and some members of the PDP Campaign Councul were lodged at about 12.50 p.m., shooting sporadically.

Some of the hooded security operatives scaled the fence of the Hotel and attempted to gain entrance into the main Hotel, the eyewitnesses confirmed.

But a number of security operatives attached to the Governor and some residents of nearby buildings, however, resisted the security operatives, thereby causing a melee.

Information confirmed that the hooded Policemen came in about 100 vehicles and were said to have been led by the officer-in-charge of one of the Arms of the Nigerian Police Force in Kogi State.

An eyewitness at the scene of the incidence said: “They came fully armed and hooded. Some of them scaled the fence of the Hotel and made to enter the Hotel proper. But pandemonium ensued, as there was commotion between security operatives attached to the Governor and the invaders.

“However, some residents in the neighbourhood of the Hotel soon mobilised and joined the Governor’s security to resist the invaders.”

