  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. BREAKING: Oshoala, Mane named African Footballers of 2019
ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING: Oshoala, Mane named African Footballers of 2019

By Joshua Odeyemi with agency report Published Date
Asisat Oshoala (R) vies for the ball with South Korea's defender Kim Hye-ri during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group A football match between Nigeria and South Korea. She scored the lone goal for Falcons against Algeria yesterday
Asisat Oshoala

Sadio Mane and Asisat Oshoala were crowned as African Player of the Year and African Women’s Player of the Year at the CAF Awards 2019 held at the Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh Resort in Hurghada, Egypt.

The 28th edition of the CAF Awards celebrated African footballers and officials who distinguished themselves during 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mane was crowned the African Player of the Year, polling 477 votes ahead of his Liverpool teammate Mohamd Salah, 325 votes and Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez, 267 votes.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane

For the Women’s category, Oshoala was named African Women’s Player of the Year for the fourth time, equalling the record of her compatriot Perpetua Nkwocha. She garnered 351 votes, 30 more than Cameroonian forward Ajara Nchout and Thembi Kgatlana, who had 247 votes.

For the Interclub of the Year, Youcef Belaili won the prize following his stellar performance for his club X in the CAF Champions League with Esperance.

The Youth Player of the Year award went to Moroccan Achraf Hakimi whilst Djamel Belmadi and Desiree Ellis picked the Coach of the Year male and female respectively.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.