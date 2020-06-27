Breaking: Oshiohmole bows, accepts sack of NWC

ADVERTISEMENT

The former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC), Comrade Adams Oshiohmole, has accepted the decision of National Executive Committee (NEC) to dissolve the National Working Committee (NWC).

Oshiohmole, who addressed a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, said he had also directed his lawyers to withdraw his appeal pending at the supreme court.

He said he had no regrets for the role he played in the party and highlighted his achievements.

