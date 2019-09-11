Breaking News
BREAKING: Operation Thunder Strike rescues 7 kidnapped Offa travelers
By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date
The seven rescued victims at Yalian International School in Rijana, Kachia local government area of Kaduna State.

Operation Thunder Strike has rescued the seven kidnapped travelers from Offa, Kwara State.

They were kidnapped along Kaduna-Abuja road on Sunday.

Details later

