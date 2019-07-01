Breaking News
BREAKING: OPEC re-elects Nigeria’s Barkindo as Secretary-General

Published Date
Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, Secretary General of OPEC

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, has re-elected Nigeria’s Mohammed Barkindo as Secretary-General for a three-year tenure.

The oil bloc also approved a nine-month extension for the global oil cut.

(NAN)

