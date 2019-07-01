BREAKING: OPEC re-elects Nigeria’s Barkindo as Secretary-General

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, has re-elected Nigeria’s Mohammed Barkindo as Secretary-General for a three-year tenure.
The oil bloc also approved a nine-month extension for the global oil cut.
(NAN)
Dear Esteemed reader,
As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.
Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.
Thank you for your time. Click here to begin