BREAKING: OPEC re-elects Nigeria’s Barkindo as Secretary-General

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, has re-elected Nigeria’s Mohammed Barkindo as Secretary-General for a three-year tenure.

The oil bloc also approved a nine-month extension for the global oil cut.

(NAN)

