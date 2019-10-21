  1. Home
BREAKING: Onoja to be sworn in as Kogi deputy gov

By Itodo Daniel Sule, Lokoja Published Date

All is now set for the swearing-in of Edward Onoja as deputy governor of Kogi State.

The Kogi State Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajanah just arrived the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Lokoja to perform the ceremony.

Members of the state assembly had earlier today cleared Onoja when he appeared before them.

Governor Yahaya Bello, Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawole; members of the state assembly, political office holders, politicians and other well wishers of Onoja are all seated to witness the event.

The swearing in of Onoja as deputy governor followed the impeachment of Elder Simon Achuba by the Kogi State House Assembly over alleged acts of gross misconduct.

