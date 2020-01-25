BREAKING: One dies of Lassa fever in Ogun State

ADVERTISEMENT

Barely three days after the Ogun State Government denied outbreak of Lassa fever, a 26-year-old woman, Titilayo Akinsola on Saturday, died of the hemorrhagic fever in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The Kaduna State government had earlier in the day confirmed a case of Lassa fever in Chukun local government area of the state.

Our correspondent gathered that the victim, who was reportedly taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi-aba Abeokuta, died on Saturday.

The Spokesperson of the FMC, Segun Orisajo, confirmed the death to newsmen, saying the deceased was admitted to the hospital and series of tests showed she had Lassa fever.

Orisajo hinted that the victim died after attempts by the medical team of the hospital to safe her life failed.

“Yes, she [the victim] was rushed to the hospital four days ago and series of tests confirmed that she had Lassa fever.

“Our medical team did everything possible to save her life but unfortunately she died,” he said.

Orisajo, however, allayed fears, insisting that the facility and the State government were jointly on top of the situation to contain spread of the disease.

Our correspondent reports that the death comes few days after the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, denied a report by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control which designated Ogun as one of the States with the case of Lassa Fever in the country.

But when contacted to confirm the incident on Saturday, Coker said: “It is true. Someone died of Lassa fever in the State today (Saturday).”

Coker, however, declined further comments, saying it could trigger panic in the state.

