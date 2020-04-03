Ondo records first coronavirus case

The Ondo state government has confirmed the first case of coronavirus.
The state commissioner for information and orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo ,confirmed the case in a statement on Friday evening.
He said “it is with great concern that the Ondo State Government announces the first index case. A suspected case tested positive to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We thank God for His protection thus far. Ours has been a case of anxiety while we enjoyed a COVID-19 free State status.
“This development has, however, repudiated that enviable status even as we urge all to be vigilant and keep ourselves within the precincts of measures put in place.”
Six new cases of #COVID19 were reported in Osun State on Friday morning, bringing the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 190.