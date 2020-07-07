Ondo lawmakers begin process to remove deputy gov

ADVERTISEMENT

Fourteen lawmakers in the Ondo State House of Assembly have moved for the removal of the state deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi.

However, nine others distanced themselves from the move.

The impeachment notice, signed by the 14 lawmakers, was addressed to the speaker of the assembly on Tuesday.

Ajayi was accused of gross misconduct amongst six other alleged misconducts.

He resigned from the the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, last week and defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party but insisted on remaining in office.

Details later.

