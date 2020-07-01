Okowa, wife test positive for COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Delta state governor Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor revealed this on Wednesday via twitter his twitter handle, @IAOkowa.

“My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication. We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter.”

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, last week Friday, disclosed that Okowa’s daughter had tested positive for COVID-19.

He added that the governor and his family members had immediately gone into self-isolation for 14 days.

It will be recalled that the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Chiedu Ebie, and the state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, tested positive for the virus weeks ago.

Both officials were reported to have shown mild symptoms of the virus and consequently subjected themselves to the test.

They were moved to an isolation centre where they were reported to be stable and responding to treatment.

Delta now has 965 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

