BREAKING: Obaseki arrives PDP secretariat in Edo

Governor Godwin Obaseki has arrived at the secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Daily Trust reports.

The governor arrived at the Secretariat located along First East circular road at about 2:20 pm amid a huge crowd.

It is believed that the governor is at the secretariat to formally join the PDP after resigning his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) alongside his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

The governor, who had earlier picked up the governorship nomination form of the APC, was disqualified from participating in the party’s primary elections over alleged irregularities in his certificates.

Daily Trust had exclusively reported that barring any last-minute change, the PDP will today formally receive Governor Obaseki into its fold.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP had postponed the Edo state governorship primary election earlier scheduled for Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20, 2020 to Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan who announced the postponement, said the decision was predicated on exigencies of party activities.

However, political analysts believed that it was a strategy to ensure Obaseki was not shut out from picking the party’s nomination form.

