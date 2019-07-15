  1. Home
BREAKING: Obasanjo writes Buhari, says Nigeria ‘dangerously reaching a tipping point’

By Peter Moses, Abeokuta Published Date
Ex President Olusegun Obasanjo and President Muhammadu Buhari

A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo says Nigeria is “on the precipice and dangerously reaching a tipping point where it may no longer be possible to hold danger at bay.”

This was contained in an open letter personally signed and addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

The letter was made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital by his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi.

Obasanjo expressed worry over incessant killings in Nigeria suspected to have been carried out by herdsmen, the latest being murder of Afenifere leader’s daughter, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

The former President equally raised the alarm over four “avoidable calamities”,  including “spontaneous  or planned reprisal attacks against Fulani which  may inadvertently or advertently mushroom into  pogrom or Rwanda-type genocide that we did not believe could happen and yet it happened.”

“To be explicit and without equivocation, Mr. President and General, I am deeply worried about four avoidable calamities: Abandoning  Nigeria  into the hands of criminals who are all being suspected, rightly or wrongly, as  Fulani and terrorists of Boko Haram  type; spontaneous  or planned reprisal attacks against Fulani which  may inadvertently or advertently mushroom into  pogrom or Rwanda-type genocide that we did not believe could happen and yet it happened; similar attacks against any other tribe or ethnic group anywhere in the country initiated by rumours, fears, intimidation and revenge capable of leading to pogrom and violent uprising  beginning  from one section  of the country  and spreading  quickly  to other areas  and leading to dismemberment  of the  country.

“The President must be seen to be addressing this issue with utmost seriousness and with maximum dispatch and getting all hands on deck to help.

“If there is failure, the principal responsibility will be that of the President and no one else.  We need cohesion and concentration of effort and maximum force – political, economic, social, psychological and military – to deal successfully with the menace of criminality and terrorism separately and together.

“Blame game among own forces must be avoided.  It is debilitating and only helpful to our adversary. We cannot dither anymore. It is time to confront this threat headlong and in a manner that is holistic, inclusive and purposeful.

“For  the sake of Nigeria  and Nigerians,  I pray that God may grant you, as our President, the wisdom, the understanding, the political will and  the courage  to do what is right when it is right and without fear or favour.

“May God save, secure, protect and bless Nigeria. May He open to us a window of opportunity that we can still use to prevent the worst happening.  As we say in my village, “May God forbid bad thing,” Obasanjo wrote in the letter.

