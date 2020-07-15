NLC chairman dies in Taraba

ADVERTISEMENT

The Taraba State Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress, (NLC), Comrade Peter Gambo is dead.

Dr Innocent Vakkai, the state’s Commissioner for Health, confirmed his death in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), in Jalingo on Wednesday. Vakkai said that contrary to some reports, Gambo’s death was not related to COVID-19, adding that though he had been on admission at the hospital, he tested negative for the virus, when his samples were collected.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says the country recorded 463 new COVID-19 cases as total infections rose to 33,616 on Tuesday.

The NCDC made this known in its daily update on the situation of the fight against the pandemic via its official twitter handle @NCDCgov.

The NCDC said that on July, 14, there were 463 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths recorded in the country.

The agency stated that to date, 33,616 cases had been confirmed, 13,792 cases discharged and 754 deaths had been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It stated that the 463 new cases were reported from 17 states.

The NCDC stated that 128 of the new cases were reported in Lagos, 92 in Kwara and 39 in Enugu.

Other states with cases were; Delta (33), Edo (29), Plateau (28), Kaduna (23), Oyo (15), Ogun (14), Osun (14), FCT (12), Ondo (9), Rivers (9), Abia (8), Bayelsa (5), Ekiti (3), and Borno (2).

The health agency advised Nigerians to always wear a mask before leaving their homes.

It noted that the wearing of face mask appropriately could help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The agency reminded Nigerians that wearing face shield only could not protect from COVID-19 and that it must always be worn with a mask.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App