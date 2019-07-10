Breaking: NJC recommends Justice Tanko for confirmation as substantive CJN

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari the appointment of Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad as substantive CJN.

The decision was reached today at an Emergency Meeting chaired by former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Umaru Abdullahi.

In a statement by the Director of Information of the NJC, Soji Oye on Wednesday, the decision followed a recommendation of the Interview Committee set up by the Council which screened two “candidates presented by the Federal Judicial Service Commission to it for appointment as Chief Justice of Nigeria.”

The statement also stated that some new states Chief Judges were recommended to state governors for appontment and Grand Kadis.

The states are Lagos, Anambra, Ebonyi, Niger and Taraba; and Grand Kadis for Sharia Courts of Appeal in Kano and Jigawa states.

President Buhari in April extended the appointment of Muhammad as the acting chief justice of Nigeria by another three months.

Mr Muhammad was first appointed in January after the president controversially suspended Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen, who was accused of false declaration of asset.

