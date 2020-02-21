Breaking Nigerians’ over-dependence on government

ADVERTISEMENT

They look tattered, unwell and unkempt; walking and sitting around the street, holding their bowls for money and food, always waiting for the good Samaritans to provide morning bread for breakfast. While the luckiest ones get lunch from a good Samaritan, those unfortunate are left to starve.

The government encourages everyone to go to school but many children have no access to schools, and many graduates have no jobs. Entrepreneurship may offer solutions to these problems but the entrepreneurial option is not sufficiently explored, because people have their minds fixed on government.

Nigerians have been programmed to believe in the government for everything, and anything, and that has continued to serve as a bane behind our progress. We were told to go to school; we were told that education is the key to success, but unfortunately for us, we went to school, graduated, only to discover that the government had swallowed the padlock that our education is supposed to open.

Politicians and parents are our primary focus here; they made the people so much dependent on government.Let’s talk Politicians before talking lineage; it is really saddening that nearly a quarter of Nigerians are out of work, and 20 percent of its population is unemployed. The system is so, because the Politicians are always campaigning “we will create more jobs” instead of saying “we will make the environment entrepreneur- friendly.”

The government has failed us before, and as the system is moving; with Nigeria even closing its borders and government still having 75% of its budget on crude oil, there is no hope for a better future for Nigeria. Still, everyone wants to work for the government because of how handsome and lucrative they made it look.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The family members have made their children also dependent on government; family members don’t tend to support their wards’ future, but only compel their wards to just get a certificate irrespective of the way and manner it is gotten. All they want is just the result with which their children can be connected to government jobs. This is the reality.

Look at the life of Halima Yunusa of Maiduguri who started her fashion business in the most unlikely place. Today, 41 Luxe’s outlets are located in the best parts of the towns in three of Nigeria’s major cosmopolitan cities: Lekki in Lagos, Wuse in Abuja and independent way in Kaduna. Halima never depended on government for her success.

What of Muhammad Abubakar who established and controlled a family business and named it L&Z, an Integrated Dairy Farms in Nigeria after his Wives. Currently, L&Z is an Integrated Dairy Farms in Nigeria, a multi millionaire business run by Abubakar and his family.

We have the likes of Dangote who do not need government to do everything and anything for them, and today Dangote is the richest man in Africa, and has empowered lots and employed millions.

Imagine what the faith of Nigerians living in South Africa would have been, if they had waited for the government to bring them back home from South Africa when xenophobic attack was at its intense state. Allen Onyema repatriated hundreds of Nigerians who had been victims of xenophobic attacks in South Africa at his own expense with his Air peace, and did not depend on government to do everything and anything. Today he is known as a hero who rescued Nigerians from Xenophobic attacks.

Nigeria as a country is in a time bomb; if we do not act now, we will all fail and let our future generations down. Our population is estimated to be over 200 Million, the largest in Africa. If we do not act now, we will all suffer the increase in crimes.

“94m Nigerians currently live below poverty line”. This is not because our population is old, but we depend on government for everything and anything.

Is it not time to change? How many more millions of Nigerians do we need to see, living below the poverty line, before we realise that over- dependence on government is a very mischievous mistake.

To the government; create an enabling environment for marketing, and make our borders free-market friendly, at the same time secure it from smuggling of arms. And Politicians should be mindful of the language they use while campaigning.

Let the families engage in family businesses and involve their children, and encourage others to join the game-changing lifestyle. Together we can make our country a greater and better place for us and the generations yet unborn.

Muhammad Adamu is a Law student of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, muhammadadamu1998@gmail.com

Related

Download Daily Trust News App