BREAKING: Nigerian Muslims to celebrate Sallah Tuesday

By Abbas Jimoh

The Secretary-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has confirmed the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal in some states in Nigeria.

This means that Nigerian Muslims would celebrate the Eid-il-fitri, alongside millions worldwide, marking the end of this year’s Ramadan Fasting which commended on Monday, May 6, after the moon was sighted.

Oloyede confirmed to Daily Trust on telephone that the sighting of the moon in parts of the country and wishes the Muslims happy Sallah celebration.

The NSCIA scribe said the formal announcement will be made later tonight by the NSCIA President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

The council in a statement by the Deputy Secretary-General, Prof. Salisu Shehu, on Sunday had urged the Muslims across the country to look out this year’s Shawwal moon after sunset on Monday.

