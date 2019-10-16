BREAKING: Nigerian government deports 7 Koreans

Breaking News
By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date
Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service Muhammad Babandede
Nigeria has deported seven Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) nationals from Nigeria for life.

A statement by the spokesman of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Sunday James, disclosed that the deportation was effected by the Comptroller General of of the Service Muhammad Babandede.

He gave the name of the affected persons as; Jo Sun Phil, Jang Sung Chol, Che Chun Hyok, Pak Yong Gon, R I Yong Il, Ri Hak Suri and Tong Nam.

According to him, the Koreans were deported by the order of the Minister Of Interior, based on the powers conferred on him by the Immigration Act 2015.

“They were deported to their country of origin on the available flight on the 15th October, 2019 through Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja,” the statement added.

When contacted to give reasons for the deportation of the Koreans, James simply said it was done for national interest.

