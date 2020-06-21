Nigerian doctors suspend nationwide strike

ADVERTISEMENT

Resident doctors in Nigeria under the aegies of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have suspended their indefinite strike action.

In a communique issued after its virtual National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Saturday, and signed by its National President, Dr Aliyu Sokomba, Secretary General, Dr Bilqis Muhammad and Publicity Secretary, Dr Stanley Egbogu, the association said the suspension of the strike takes effect on Monday morning.

The doctors had embarked on the strike last Monday following the federal government’s failure to meet their demands after a 14-day ultimatum.

The doctors said the decision to suspend the strike action was taken in order to give the federal and state government time to fulfill the outstanding demands following an appeal by the Speaker of the Federal House of Representative, Femi Gbajabiamila, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi as well as other stakeholders.

NARD said the NEC was attended by over 300 members of the association across the country.

“NEC resolved to suspend the ongoing indefinite strike action with effect from Monday 22nd of June 2020 by 8am prompt.

“The National Officers shall continue negotiations with stakeholders and progress made shall be reviewed in four weeks during the next National Executive council meeting in July 2020,” the resident doctors said in the communique.

The association also observed during the NEC meeting that: “The NEC acknowledges the provision of Personal Protective Equipment to some hospitals.

“However, these PPEs are consumables and non-reusable, therefore the need for sustained supply.

“Medical residency training funding has been included in the revised 2020 budget through the intervention of the Hon. Speaker, House of Representative and will be implemented as soon as the budget is assented to by the President.

“At the same time, we await the fulfillment of the promise made by the Nigeria Governors Forum to ensure same is done in all the states.

“On the Salary shortfall for 2014-2016, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has promised to intervene.

“Government has shown commitment to procure group life insurance for health workers.

“The disengaged resident doctors at Jos University Teaching Hospital have been reinstated, the Chief Medical Director has been directed to pay their

withheld salaries and comply with the provisions of the Medical Residency Training Act (MRT).”

The NEC also observed that COVID-19 inducement allowance has only been paid to eleven federal health institutions and that most state governments were yet to review the hazard allowance of health workers.

