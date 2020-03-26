Nigeria records new 14 coronavirus cases

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced the confirmation of 14 news cases of coronavirus in the country.

NCDC made the announcement Thursday night on its official twitter account.

With the new 14 cases, Nigeria now has 65 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease.

From the new cases, 12 are in Lagos State, driving the cases in Lagos alone to 42.

Tunde Ajayi, the special assistant to the Lagos state governor on health, said six out of the 42 patients that are being treated for coronavirus in Lagos State have recovered and will soon be discharged by the Infectious Diseases Hospital, Lagos.

He disclosed the news on his Twitter handle @thetundeajayi on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, a friend to Bauchi state governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Commissioner of Health in Bauchi state, Dr Aliyu Muhammed Maigoro, disclosed this to newsmen in Bauchi.

However, the NCDC did not confirm the new Bauchi case in its latest update.

As the number of cases is increasing, some states, including Kaduna, are ordering a lockdown.

More so, in anticipation of federal government directive, military higher authorities have put in place the machinery to enforce total lockdown of the country to reduce the spread of coronavirus, a top security source told Daily Trust.

The source said military formations across the country have been put on red alert and asked to be ready for deployment of troops as may be required.

Daily Trust gathered that the signal was issued to all military formations on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, said Nigeria would require about N120billion to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Governor said this was the outcome of the Nigerian private sector-led coalition against COVID-19.

The CBN, on behalf of the Bankers’ Committee, and in partnership with the private sector led by Aliko Dangote Foundation and Access Bank have come together to form the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19.

“This Coalition was created out of the urgent need to combat the unfolding COVID-19 crisis in Nigeria.

