BREAKING: Nigeria records first death from coronavirus

Nigeria has recorded first death from coronavirus, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed.

In a tweet on Monday, NCDC said: “The 1st #COVID19 death in Nigeria has been recorded. The case was a 67 year old male who returned home following medical treatment in UK.

“He had underlying medical conditions- multiple myeloma & diabetes & was undergoing chemotherapy.”

The NCDC also confirmed five new cases of the disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 36.

The centre said two of the cases were in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), two in Lagos and one in Edo state.

” Two cases are returning travellers from the United Kingdom,” the centre said.

