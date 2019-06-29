Breaking News
JUST IN: Police nab soldier selling ammunition to kidnappers, 61 others
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. BREAKING: Niger President emerges new ECOWAS Chairman
ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING: Niger President emerges new ECOWAS Chairman

By Hafsah Abubakar Matazu Published Date

The President of the Republic of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou has been elected the new chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of States and Government.

This decision comes after a day long closed door meeting held during the 55th session of the ECOWAS Summit of Heads of States and Government at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Issoufou has been the leader of the Francophone Niger Republic since 2011 and takes over from the immediate past chairman, President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.