BREAKING: Niger President emerges new ECOWAS Chairman

The President of the Republic of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou has been elected the new chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of States and Government.

This decision comes after a day long closed door meeting held during the 55th session of the ECOWAS Summit of Heads of States and Government at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

President Issoufou has been the leader of the Francophone Niger Republic since 2011 and takes over from the immediate past chairman, President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria.

