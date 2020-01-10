Breaking news: Bandits attack soldiers, kill four in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Four soldiers are said have been killed when a large number of bandits attacked them in Unguwan Yako, close to Buruku, along the Kaduna- Birnin Gwari road.

The bandits are said to have also set ablaze two vehicles belonging to the soldiers during the duel.

A source who did not want to be named confirmed that the incident took place on Thursday at 3pm.

According to him, “The bandits came out in large numbers and attacked the soldiers who were in the area to keep the peace following series of attacks by bandits.

“They killed four soldiers and set their vehicles ablaze.

“While the attack was going on, a war plane attacked the bandits and dropped bombs killing many bandits on the spot.”

He noted that a reinforcement team of soldiers pursued the bandits into the bush.

“The soldiers are not usually on that spot, but because of the increase in the rate of insecurity in the area, the soldiers where deployed to the area on Thursday where they met their death,” the source further said.

Details later………..

