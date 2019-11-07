Breaking: Appeal court affirms Gov. El-Rufai’ election

ADVERTISEMENT

The Court of Appeal in Kaduna on Thursday affirmed the victory of Governor Nasiru El-rufai at the 2019 governorship elections.

In the appeal by the Kaduna governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Alhaji Isa Mohammad Ashiru, against the judgement of the election tribunal, the court noted that the PDP candidate did not provide enough evidence to prove his case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashiru is challenging the declaration of El-Rufai as winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The five-man Justices of the appeal court confirmed their stance on the order.

The five-man panel of justices are made up of UI Anyanwu, HAO Abiru, TY Hassan, BM Ugo and BB Aliyu.

Detail later…….

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App