NEC meeting not holding March 17 — APC

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday dismissed a notification which stated that the party has called for emergency National Executive Committee meeting.

National Legal Adviser, Babatunde Ogala and National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu disclosed this in a statement jointly signed.

Meanwhile Governors who are members of the APC have declared support for the court order suspending the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The governors also asked the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party to immediately replace him to fill the vacuum created by his suspension.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

This followed an Abuja High Court order on Wednesday which ordered the party to stop recognising him as chairman pending the determination of a substantive suit seeking his removal.

To secure his seat, Oshiomhole rushed to a Federal High Court in Kano to secure an order restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising any other person as the national chairman of the party.

But the governors through the Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) , Salihu Lukman, yesterday asked Oshiomhole who became the chairman of the party in June 2018 to quit.

“The only possible remedy to his suspension is to humble himself and go back to his roots and resolve all the causes of the problem,” he said.

The governors said pending the resolution of the crisis, article 17 of the party’s constitution should be invoked.

“ We need to invoke provisions of Article 17 (vi) which provides that in the event of a vacancy, “the relevant party organ shall appoint another person to act in his place pending ratification by the National Convention or Congress.

“The relevant party organ in this case may have to be the National Executive Committee (NEC). Given all the vacancies about six so far, National Chairman, Deputy National Chairman (South), Deputy National Chairman (North), National Vice Chairman (North West), National Secretary and National Auditor, who convene the NEC? This is where the organising, consultation and negotiating capacity of our leaders will be tested.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App