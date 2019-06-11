Breaking: Ndume arrives NASS

ADVERTISEMENT
One of the contenders for the position of Senate President, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has arrived the National Assembly premises ahead of the inauguration of the 9th Assembly.
Ndume is challenging the immediate past Senate Leader Ahmad Lawan, who has been endorsed by the ruling APC to clinch the position.
The lawmaker who represents Borno South Senatorial District arrived at the National Assembly lobby at exactly 7:20.am
and was seen exchanging greetings with staff of the National Assembly.
Ndume is the first senator-elect to arrive at the National Assembly so far.
