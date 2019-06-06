Breaking: NBC suspends AIT, Raypower until further notice

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) has suspended the license of Daar Communications PLC.

The Director General of the NBC, Modibbo Kawu stated this Thursday evening while briefing journalists in Abuja.

He said Daar communications have turned themselves into a bad example of what a broadcast station should be.

AIT and Raypower stations are owned by Daar communications

Details later

