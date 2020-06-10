Nasarawa governor appoints IGP’s brother as SSG

ADVERTISEMENT

Barrister Muhammed Ubandoma Aliyu, the younger brother of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, has been appointed as the Secretary to the State Government by the Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule

His appointment was confirmed in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the governor, Yakubu Lamai.

The former SSG, Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed-Tijani, was sacked on Tuesday

The state House of Assembly ad-hoc committee investigating the release of N1 billion for the renovation/fencing of public secondary schools in the state in 2018, had indicted the former SSG.

Following the indictment, the state legislators asked Ahmed-Tijani to refund over N248.5 million as unaccounted funds to the state government.

The house said the former commissioner for education displayed blatant inefficiency, incompetency and ineffectiveness in the performance of his official duties and urged the governor to relief him of his appointment.

Inspector General of Police Adamu, who hails from Lafia was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on 15th January 2019, replacing Ibrahim Kpotun Idris (rtd) of Niger State.

