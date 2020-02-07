Breaking: N1.6bn fraud: Supreme Court upholds Nyame’s jail term, removes fines

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court has upheld the sentence of former govenor of Taraba State, Jolly Nyame by both a FCT High Court and Court of Appeal.

A five-member panel of justices presided by Justice Mary Odili on Friday unanimously held that the sentence of 14 years by the high court, and later reduced to 12 year by the Court of Appeal, in May 2018 and November 2018 respectively, stands.

In the lead judgement read by Justuce Amina Augie, the apex court sustained the 12 years jail term given by the appellate court but removed the aggregate 495m fines it imposed.

Nyame was charge with 41-count charges of diversion of security votes, funds for grains and presidential visit valued at N1.6bn

Detail later..

