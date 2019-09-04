BREAKING: Musa Wada emerges PDP candidate for Kogi guber

ADVERTISEMENT
Engr. Musa Wada has emerged the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 16 governorship election in Kogi state.
The Chairman of the electoral committee for the Kogi primary election, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state, who declared the results a while ago said Engr Musa Wada polled 748 to defeat his closest opponent, Abubakar Mohammed Ibrahim who polled 710 votes.
Details soon…
