Breaking News
BREAKING: Multiple blasts rock Maiduguri
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. BREAKING: Multiple blasts rock Maiduguri
ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING: Multiple blasts rock Maiduguri

By Olatunji Omirin, Maiduguri 

At least, two persons are feared dead and dozens sustained injuries when multiple explosions hit Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, on Sallah eve.

According to an eyewitness, the incidents occurred at around Custom area, along Tashan Bama road, at about 05:47 on Thursday evening.

Eyewitness account said multiple RPGs were fired from unknown locations.

It is unknown yet if the Boko Haram terrorists, who have been fighting the Nigerian government for over a decade, are responsible.

Governor of the state, Babagana Zulum, on Wednesday, escaped an ambush by gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram members.

One of the aides of the governor confirmed this to Daily Trust.

The aide said the governor’s convoy was attacked when he was returning from Baga where he had distributed food items to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.