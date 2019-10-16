BREAKING: Ministers to submit travel plans to SGF for approval

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a new policy which requires all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to submit their Yearly Travel Plans to the OSGF and/or the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation for clearance.

The President, in a circular from the Office of the Government of the Federation (OSGF), said the directive is part of measures to curb leakages and ensure efficiency in the management of resources of the Government, which he said is for immediate implementation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Henceforth, all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are required to submit their Yearly Travel Plans for statutory meetings and engagements to the OSGF and/or the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation for express clearance within the first quarter of the fiscal year, before implementation.

“They are further required to make their presentation using the existing template and also secure approvals on specific travels as contained in the plan, from the appropriate quarters,” the directive as contained in a statement by Mr. Willie Bassey, Director Information OSGF, said.

The order said that the nature and frequency of travels, on all public funded travels (local and foreign), must be strictly for official purposes, backed with documentary evidence.

“In this regard, all foreign travels must be for highly essential statutory engagements that are beneficial to the interest of the country.

“Except with the express approval of Mr. President, Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Chairmen of Extra-Ministerial Departments, Chief Executive Officers and Directors are restricted to not more than two (2) foreign travels in a quarter.

“Also, when a Minister is at the head of an official delegation, the size of such delegation shall not exceed four, including the relevant Director, Schedule Officer and one Aide of the Minister. Every other delegation below ministerial level shall be restricted to a maximum of three,” it said.

It added that, for Class of Air Travels, the President has approved that Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants to the President, Chairmen of Extra-Ministerial Departments and Chief Executive Officers of Parastatals who are entitled, to continue to fly Business Class while other categories of Public Officers are to travel on Economy Class.

The directive said that travel days will no longer attract payment of Estacode Allowances as duration of official trips shall be limited to only the number of days of the event as contained in the supporting documents to qualify for public funding.

It added that the Auditor-General of the Federation had been directed to treat all expenditures that contravene these guidelines as ineligible.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App