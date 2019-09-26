Breaking : Masari appoints 13 special advisers

ADVERTISEMENT

Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari has appointed 13 special Advisers to serve in the administrations.

Those appointed are Muntari Lawal who is also the permanent secretary government house, Kabir shuaibu ( Political Affairs), Abdulkadir Nasir (economic empowerment and special intervention), Abdullahi Mahuta (legislative Matters) and Hussaini Adamu Karaduwa (Employment Promotion).

Khalil Ibrahim (Youth), Muhammed Bishir Ruwangodiya (Higher Education) Hamza Brodo (Drugs, Narcotics and Human Trafficking) and Bashir Dayyabu (Inter governmental and Development Partners).

Others are Comrade Tanimu saulawa ( Labour and productivity), Abdu Dankum( Rural and semi Urban water supply), Aminu Jibia ( Skills Acquisition and Vocational Training) and Lawal Bagiwa ( livestock and Grazing reserves).

A statement signed by the Secretary to the state government Dr Mustapha Inuwa said all the appointments were made on merit and in recognition of the selfless service rendered by the appointees in various capacities.

The governor seizes the opportunity to congratulate the new appointees and urged them to re dedicate themselves towards achieving the objectives of the present administration in uplifting the living standards of the citizenry.

