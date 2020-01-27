BREAKING: Maryam Sanda flees dock as Court convicts her of murder

ADVERTISEMENT

An FCT High Court in Maitama has convicted Maryam Sanda of killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello.

The judge has however stood down the matter for five minutes following the drama that ensued after the conviction was passed.

She fled the dock immediately the judge convicted her.

However, court officials and prisons officials dragged her back into the dock.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The judge was forced to rise after several women started wailing in the court room

One of them who made attempt to approach Maryam was ordered to be taken away by the judge.

READ: Three Key issues in Maryam Sanda’s murder case

Justice Yusuf Halliru rose for 5 minutes to return for sentencing.

As at the time of filing this report, Maryam is still wailing and shouting “Inna liLlahi wa inna iLaihi raji’un”, while efforts are being made by her family and lawyer to console her.

Our reporter heard her saying, “I was fasting and praying … Ya Allah, why?” as court officials announced that the judge was about to return for sentencing.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App