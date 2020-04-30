3 dead, many trapped as eight storey building collapses in Owerri

ADVERTISEMENT

At least, three persons have lost their lives when an eight storey building under construction along Yar’Adua Drive in Owerri municipal collapsed, trapping many people in the process.

As at the time of filing this report, three corpses have been pulled out while 17 persons were rescued.

The incident, which occurred at about 5pm on Thursday, threw the entire neigbourhood into panic, especially as many residents were rushing home to beat the the dusk to dawn curfew imposed on the state.

Daily Trust is yet to ascertain the number of people still trapped in the building.

Our correspondent gathered that among those trapped are workers who were on site working as at the time the incident happened.

However, an excavator has already been deployed to rescue others trapped under the debris.

Apparently because of the lockdown, it took over one hour before the arrival of the rescue team.

Rescue operation is still ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

