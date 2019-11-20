Breaking: Many injured as NURTW, RTEAN clash in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people were feared injured as violent clash broke out on Wednesday between members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) over the control of the garages in Igando, Lagos State.

The age-long rivalry was rekindled on Wednesday morning as members of both unions went after themselves with dangerous weapons over the collection of toll.

A yet to be ascertained number of persons were said to have been injured in the fracas while commercial activities were grounded.

The hoodlums damaged many vehicles as well as used the opportunity to loot shops within the area.

Armed policemen have since been drafted to restore normalcy to the area.

