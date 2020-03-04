Breaking: Many feared killed as troops repel Boko Haram’s attack on military base in Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

Many feared killed as suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked a military base in Borno state on Wednesday morning, security and vigilantes sources said.

Daily Trust learnt that the insurgents came through Gwoza Kalla road to attack the 25 Armour Brigade located in Damboa town at exactly 5:30 am on Wednesday, raining bullets on the base.

A member of a vigilante group in the town (name withheld) told our correspondent on phone that the attackers came with two barrel gun trucks as they shoot sporadically.

“There was confusion everywhere this morning in Damboa, when Boko Haram attacked 25 armour Brigade barracks. To be frank, the battle lasted for about two hours. The situation is calm now but there are casualties. Many residents left their homes and fled to Chibok during the attack,” the source disclosed.

A security source who had knowledge of the attack disclosed that the gun battle lasted for about two hours, claiming that dozens have been killed from both sides.

“Yes, I am aware that one of our base is under attack by suspected criminals since around 6:00 am, the troops is on top of the situation.

“There would be casualty on both sides but we are equal to the task,” the security source added.

Our correspondent further gathered that the insurgents had also attacked Bwalakila village, about 4km away from Chibok town last night but there was no casualty during the raid.

As at the time of filling this report, no official confirmation from the military.

