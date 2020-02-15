  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. Breaking: Many feared killed as bandits attack  Katsina villages
ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking: Many feared killed as bandits attack  Katsina villages

By Habibu Umar Aminu, Katsina Published Date

Many people are feared killed as gunmen attacked two villages in Batsari local government area of Katsina state.

According to report, the gunmen stormed Dankar and Tsauwa at about 20:30hrs, shooting sporadically and setting ablaze houses and vehicles.

The villagers are said to be fleeing to neighbouring local governments of Batagarawa and Katsina LGA for refuge.

The spokesman of police command, SP Gambo Isah promised to provide detail of the attack as soon as possible. ‎

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.