Breaking: Many feared killed as bandits attack  Katsina villages

Many people are feared killed as gunmen attacked two villages in Batsari local government area of Katsina state.

According to report, the gunmen stormed Dankar and Tsauwa at about 20:30hrs, shooting sporadically and setting ablaze houses and vehicles.

The villagers are said to be fleeing to neighbouring local governments of Batagarawa and Katsina LGA for refuge.

The spokesman of police command, SP Gambo Isah promised to provide detail of the attack as soon as possible. ‎

