BREAKING: Manchester United sign star midfielder, Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United have completed the signing of Bruno Fernandes after the Portugal international successfully underwent a medical on Thursday.

The 25-year-old flew into Manchester on Wednesday evening with his representative after United had confirmed they had come to an agreement with Sporting Lisbon over his transfer.

The playmaker, who is the club’s first senior signing in the January window, arrived at United’s training ground on Thursday morning and agreed personal terms with the club and successfully passed a medical.

His agent posted a picture on his Instagram page with Fernandes in a club tracksuit after he had signed his contract.

United will pay Sporting €55m up front and €10m in add-ons, subject to Champions League qualification and appearances.

Sporting could bank another €15m in add-ons based on individual milestones the player may accomplish at Old Trafford and the club will need to have registered him by midday on Friday in order for him to feature against Wolves in the Premier League this weekend.

Fernandes said an emotional farewell to the Sporting Lisbon fans in a final interview which was broadcast on the club’s television channel.

“There were important moments that made a mark on my career. I went through many positive things and many negative things,” he told Sporting TV.

