BREAKING: Manchester City stun Real Madrid at Bernabéu

Manchester City stunned Real Madrid at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in their Champions League last 16 first leg match on Wednesday as they edged out their hosts 2-1.

Isco gave the hosts the lead in the 60th minute but strikes from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne gave the Citizens a deserving away win.

Real Madrid had controlled proceedings in the first half with Manchester City allowing them to have possession of the ball while defending perfectly.

Pep Guardiola had surprisingly relegated his main striker Sergio Aguero and pacy winger Raheem Sterling to the bench but his decision paid off as his boys rallied back from a goal down to slot in two goals of theirs within six minutes.

Jesus got behind Sergio Ramos to flick in De Bruyne’s cross with his head to bring Manchester City back into the game in the 78 minutes.

Four minutes later, Sterling, who came off the bench nine minutes earlier, was brought down in the penalty box and the referee pointed to the spot. De Bruyne stepped up to coolly convert while sending Thibaut Courtois the wrong way.

Any hope of Real Madrid levelling up was dashed when Ramos was shown a red card after his clumsy challenge on Jesus who was charging on goal.

