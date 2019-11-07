BREAKING: Maina arrives court on wheelchair

ADVERTISEMENT

Former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina has been wheeled into the Federal High Court in Abuja where he is facing charges of money laundering.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Maina and his son, Faisal Abdulrasheed Maina on 12-count charges and three-count charges respectively of money laundering and concealment of proceeds of unlawful act in October.

Justice Okon Abang remanded Maina and his son in custody pending the hearing of their bail applications on November 6.

Maina had earlier reported sick in court, but details of his ailment is not yet known.

Details later…

