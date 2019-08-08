BREAKING: Lukaku quits Man U, joins Inter Milan

ADVERTISEMENT

Romelu Lukaku has completed a €80 million (£74m/$90m) move to Inter from Manchester United, putting an end to a summer saga that sees the striker join forces with long-time admirer Antonio Conte.

Having fallen out of favour at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Belgian is now set to spearhead a Nerazzurri side looking to unseat a Juventus outfit led by Cristiano Ronaldo as the champions of Serie A.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inter announced the deal by having Lukaku video himself in Milan, with the 26-year-old stating: “Inter is not for everyone. That’s why I’m here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App