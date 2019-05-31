Breaking News
BREAKING: Liverpool release Champions League final squad
BREAKING: Liverpool release Champions League final squad

By Joshua Odeyemi

Liverpool have named a 23-man travelling squad for tomorrow’s Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds depart John Lennon Airport on Friday lunchtime for the showpiece match at Madrid’s Estadio Metropolitano, their second successive appearance in the competition’s decider.

And Jürgen Klopp has selected the following squad for the final:

Liverpool squad: Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Brewster, Fabinho, Firmino, Gomez, Henderson, Kelleher, Lallana, Lovren, Mane, Matip, Mignolet, Milner, Moreno, Origi, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Robertson, Salah, Shaqiri, Sturridge, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum.

After a change in UEFA regulations, Klopp will be permitted to name up to 12 substitutes for the clash with Spurs.

