BREAKING: Liverpool beat Tottenham to win 2019 Champions League

Two goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi were enough to help Liverpool lift their sixth UEFA Champions League on Saturday night in Madrid.

Salah puts the Reds ahead from the penalty spot in the second minute after Moussa Sissoko was penalised for handling the ball in his own area.

Tottenham made several efforts to level proceedings to no avail.

However, it was Liverpool who would go on to add to their tally.

In the 87th minute, Origi gathered the ball when Tottenham failed to clear their lines after a cornerkick, before firing low into the far post, past Hugo Lloris and into the net.

