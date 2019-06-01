BREAKING: Liverpool beat Tottenham to win 2019 Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT

Two goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi were enough to help Liverpool lift their sixth UEFA Champions League on Saturday night in Madrid.

Salah puts the Reds ahead from the penalty spot in the second minute after Moussa Sissoko was penalised for handling the ball in his own area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tottenham made several efforts to level proceedings to no avail.

However, it was Liverpool who would go on to add to their tally.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 87th minute, Origi gathered the ball when Tottenham failed to clear their lines after a cornerkick, before firing low into the far post, past Hugo Lloris and into the net.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App