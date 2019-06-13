Breaking News
BREAKING: Lawan swears-in Okorocha as senator for Imo West

By Musa Abdullahi Krishi Published Date

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday swore-in the immediate past governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, as the senator representing Imo West.

Okorocha was on Tuesday issued his certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following over two months of foot-dragging.

The electoral umpire had said Okorocha was declared winner of the election that held on February 23.

But a federal high court in Abuja on Monday ruled that INEC had no power to withhold Okorocha’s return certificate.

The court therefore ordered that the electoral umpire should immediately issue the certificate of return to Okorocha.

